Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming Sept. 3

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991

This cover image released by Random House Children Books shows “Dr. Seuss‚ Horse Museum,” a new book by the late children‚ author, coming Sept. 3. (Random House Children)

There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author is the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” coming Sept. 3. Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.” The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favourites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

READ MORE: Teen author from Maple Ridge publishes first book, Rising Phoenix

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, “What Pet Should I Get,” was a bestseller.

Joyner’s previous credits include “Too Many Elephants in This House” and “The Swap.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

Just Posted

Lake Country hosts spring training for volunteer firefighters

The training will take place May 24 to 26

Crash on K.L.O. road slows traffic

The t-bone has slowed westbound traffic

Okanagan College to offer Pride and Prejudice dinner theatre

The unique experience will be held March 14 to 17

Kelowna tattoo shop raises money for Elizabeth Fry Society

Jays & Arrows Tattoo Inc. to host flash tattoo day for a cause close to their heart

West Kelowna Warrior makes BCHL All-Star Team

Mike Hardman was named to the 2nd team BCHL all-stars

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Letter: Prime Minister lacks Jody Wilson-Raybould’s honesty and accountability

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used… Continue reading

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

EDITORIAL: Measles outbreaks: The facts and the ‘alternative facts’

Rumour spreads faster than ever these days

Most Read