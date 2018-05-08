(Playland/Facebook)

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Amusement parks don’t have to be just for kids.

Playland is inviting adults to get into the spirit of summer fun with its Playland Nights series.

From June 22 to July 27, every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight will include attractions specifically for those 19 years or older.

The dedicated adults-only event will include beer, wine and special guest DJs in addition to the rides and food trucks.

Specially-themed activities new this year will include a virtual reality racing experience and burlesque show.

Tickets range from $31 to $85 and go on sale May 8.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs
Next story
First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Just Posted

Middle Vernon Creek waters may rise

The District of Lake Country is warning residents about the creek

Environment Canada warns Okanagan’s warm weather may soon cause floods

Be prepared for flooding in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Driver faces unrelated charges after vehicle crashes

The driver who lost control of his vehicle in West Kelowna is facing charges

Waters: Flood watch becoming an annual event

Much higher than normal snowpack in the mountains renews fear of flooding

Students involved with Kelowna Flag Day ceremony

The day honours VE Day, Victory in Europe Day

The past reborn: Observer’s 111 year old history preserved

R.J. Haney Heritage Village recreates the Salmon Arm Observer as it once was in 1907

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Most Read

  • Playland nights for adults return this summer

    From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older