Rainstorm caused minor flooding and continued overnight across the region

Rainbows follow the rain, as the saying goes, and that was no exception in Kelowna on Tuesday after heavy downpour ended momentarily with a colourful sky.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday, with a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

Take a look at these pictures captured as the clouds parted Tuesday:

