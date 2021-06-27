PHOTOS: North Okanagan RCMP bring dogs to work

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook)

These pups may not be serving in the Police Dog Services, but they certainly bring smiles to their officer owners.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP celebrated National Bring your Dog to Work Day, which lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day.

“The detachment has gone to the dogs,” the RCMP said in the caption alongside photos shared on Facebook Saturday, June 26.

“What a great way to celebrate our furry friends and share all of the joy and love they bring to our lives.”

