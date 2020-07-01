PHOTOS: Looking back at Central Okanagan Canada Day celebrations of years past

The Central Okanagan, alongside most of the country, usually goes all-out for Canada Day celebrations.
This year, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those celebrations have been scaled back or cancelled entirely, resulting in most people likely spending Canada Day 2020 cooped up inside or enjoying the company of small groups of friends and family.
The Capital News has gone through its archives, seeking out some of its best local Canada Day photos in recent memory for you to look back on.
The 23rd annual iteration of Kelowna’s Canada Day festivities, which often welcomes in excess of 60,000 visitors, were cancelled in late-April.
“Despite our hope that we could still hold a modified version of ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ or even a large community celebration later in the summer, it’s now clear that won’t be possible,” said Renata Mills, executive director with Festivals Kelowna on April 27. “Our team is quite disappointed but completely understands the importance of supporting efforts to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, and that includes cancelling large public events.
“Ever optimistic though, we will begin our planning for next year and look forward to welcoming everyone to ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ on July 1, 2021.”
