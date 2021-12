It’s all smiles for Kelowna dogs this winter. (Contributed) A dog poses for a winter portrait. (Cara Kirkey photo) Snowflakes fall on a photogenic dog. (Fiona Guidi photo) A good old boy rolls in the snow. (Alex Draper photo) A little guy ready to take on a big snowbank. (Cody Vandermeer photo) A dog lays down in the snow alongside a trail. (Contributed) Kelowna pup goes tummy deep in a snow bank. (Elisabeth VanderWerf photo) A sweet pup smiles with snow on its nose. (Breann Bailie photo) A dog focuses on something beyond the frame as he explores snowy bushes. (Dani Rivet photo)

We asked and you delivered.

Winter brings so many joyous things: the holidays, beautiful light displays, time with friends and family, but most of all it brings the joy of dogs out in the snow.

Capital News readers submitted these spectacular photos of their pups enjoying the snowy season.

READ MORE: Kelowna dogs and owners brave the rain for annual Santa Paws fundraising walk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DogsPets