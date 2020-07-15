PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

A controversial mega-mansion in Richmond could be yours – for the price of nearly $22 million, or $1 million per thousand square feet.

The mansion, which was officially listed on Friday (July 10), features nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and is located on a 10-acre property at 9431 No. 6 Road.

The extremely large home is one of the last mega-mansions legally built in B.C. In 2018, the provincial government passed legislation that bans the building of houses larger than 20,000 square feet on Agricultural Land Reserve, instead capping homes to less than about 5,400 square feet.

Inside, the home includes a series of chandeliers, a media room and gym. In the back yard, it also features a large chess board and seating area surrounded by a fountain pond.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said in a monthly outlook report that the pandemic is expected to slow housing activity over the next few years with the ripple effects of the country’s economic downturn, as well as lower immigration.

In B.C., home sales and prices have started to rise in the face of the pandemic. BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said in a news release on Tuesday that the average price for a single-detached home was roughly $748,000 – up slightly from the $729,000 in May and a 9.1 per cent increase from June of last year.

“Sales around the province surged back to pre-COVID-19 levels in June,” Ogmundson said.

“While there are some temporary factors that may have pushed demand forward, we are cautiously optimistic that market activity will remain firm.”

