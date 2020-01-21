PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

Heavy snowfall cracked a window at the Kitimat Northern Sentinel on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, unleashing an avalanche 12 feet into the newsroom. (Gerry Leibel/Northern Sentinel)
Without any context, one might think these photos were taken during the weekend’s blizzard in Newfoundland.

But while the recent winter storm here in B.C. may have let up on the south coast, the snow has continued falling in the north and caused some major problems Monday morning for Black Press Media’s Kitimat newsroom, the Northern Sentinel.

“On Friday the snow was already level with the windowsill,” editor Gerry Leibel recalled. “On Saturday and Sunday it really came down, building up on top of the existing snow, right up against the giant window panes.”

By Sunday, the pressure of the heavy snow was too much for the building. The windows shattered, sending an avalanche of snow 12 feet into the newspaper’s office.

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

“The two rooms affected were my office, of course, as well as our interview room,” Leibel said. “My laptop froze up – literally and figuratively.”

Leibels journalistic instincts kicked in with his first thought being to “grab a chair, get someone to take photos and let’s have some fun,” he said.

District of Kitimat work crews spent much of the day removing the snow and glass from the office and boarding up the broken windows. Those won’t be repaired until the mountain of snow against the building has been removed or melted.

“Currently, there are three massive dehumidifiers whirring away in the two offices, drying the waterlogged carpets,” Leibel said.

But locals don’t have to worry about their Thursday edition of the Northern Sentinel being absent from their doorsteps – turns out even a miniature avalanche can’t get in the way of the newsroom meeting deadline.

