PHOTOS: Bernie in Vernon

Bernie Sanders at Kal Lake. (5iveby5ive) Bernie Sanders at Vernon’s City Hall. (5iveby5ive) Bernie Sanders at the Vernon courthouse. (Kristine Bortucene - Facebook) Bernie Sanders enjoys some sun at Polson Park. (Ruby Jarvies Desamito - Facebook) Bernie Sanders subscribes to the Vernon Morning Star at the office on 25th. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star illustration) Bernie Sanders takes a trip south to Kelowna (5iveby5ive) And he’ll definitely need those mittens on Mars. (5iveby5ive)

A photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders staying warm at the inauguration of President Joe Biden Jan. 20 has since taken on a life of its own.

#BerniesMittens is trending on Twitter as thousands of people Photoshop the Vermont senator into a variety of historical, hilarious and out-of-this-world works of art.

The mittens too, made from repurposed wool and plastic bottles by second-grade teacher Jen Ellis, are now internet famous.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

Web designer Nick Sawhney jumped on board early to make the fun more accessible. Bernie Sits lets users punch in any address they want and the senator will just appear through the magic of Google Maps. Try it for yourself here: https://bernie-sits.herokuapp.com/

Now, there have been Bernie sightings all over Vernon. Enjoy some of our favourites!

