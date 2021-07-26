PHOTOS: A look at Olympic Games of the past

Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Weightlifting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: General. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Basketball. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Calgary Winter Olympics 1988: Torch Shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Judo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Rowing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Track and Field, Jumping Events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Track and Field, Throwing Events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Calgary Winter Olympics 1988: Figure Skating. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Track and Field, Running, Sprints-800m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Calgary Winter Olympics 1988: Torch Shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Montreal Summer Olympics 1976: Track and Field, Running, Sprints-800m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files British Columbia Winter Olympics Proposal for 1976. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Seoul Summer Olympics 1988: Gymnastics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Calgary Winter Olympics 1988: Torch Shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Calgary Winter Olympics 1988: Luge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Summer Olympics Barcelona 1992: Track and Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/files Marcel Jobin (20) of Canada takes part in the Men’s 20 km Walk, at the Montreal Summer Olympics, July 23, 1976. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ball Michel Vaillancourt of Hudson, Que. clears a jump aboard Branch County during the Grand Prix Team Jumping event, Aug. 1, 1976 at the Montreal Summer Olympics. Canada finished fifth in the event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lynn Ball

With the backdrop of a global pandemic, the 2020 Summer Olympics are underway in Tokyo, having come a long way since the first Games in Athens, Greece.

Japan is one of 19 different countries to host the Games since 1896, even though medals were not awarded until 1904. This is the second time the Olympics have been hosted in the de facto capital of Japan.

Interestingly enough, the Games were originally only in the summer, with the Winter Olympics first began in 1924.

This year, skateboarding has been notably added into the mix of competitions, alongside karate, sport climbing and surfing. Meanwhile, baseball and softball are back – absent since the Beijing 2008 Games.

Golf made its debut in 2016.

Team Canada has 371 athletes and 131 coaches representing the country overseas, marking the largest contingent of Canadian athletes at an Olympic Games since Los Angeles 1984.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games began on July 23 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 8. The competition will feature 339 events across 33 sports and 50 disciplines.

“This is a very special moment for these 371 athletes, who have faced some of the most challenging circumstances over the past 16 months to be named to Team Canada’s Tokyo 2020 delegation,” COO chief sport officer Eric Myles said in a statement.

“The fact that we have the largest Canadian team at a Summer Olympics in over 35 years speaks volumes to the focus and resilience of Canadian athletes and the sport community. While we are looking forward to watching them shine on the international stage, their glory will go beyond their accomplishments.”

