PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Homeowners in Williams Lake got quite a surprise Monday afternoon when their security camera captured images of a cow moose and her calf resting in the flower garden.

The calf appears to be brand new and can be seen resting and following her mother in the backyard.

PHOTOS: Moose on the loose

Residents are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash as animals are just being born in and around the city, especially of they don’t want any trouble from the offspring’s protective mothers.

