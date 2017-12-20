Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a cougar in northern Alberta.

Steve Ecklund, who’s the host of outdoor show The Edge bragged about hunting a huge cougar earlier this month.

He called it an unreal ending to a fun-filled season.

Ecklund posted a photo of him holding the dead cougar and another of him making a stir-fry from the meat.

That triggered outrage online: dozens of people have criticized the post.

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February for residents, and from Dec. 1 to the end of February for non-residents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glass sponge reef recommended as World Heritage Site

Just Posted

Icy roads this evening

Vernon and area motorists urged to take extreme caution following rollover

Kelowna RCMP gives toys to those in need

More than 150 toys were donated to The Salvation Army after being collected by the RCMP

Moms start GIRLS CLUB for disabled kids

A movement started in the Lower Mainland has spread to the Kelowna and Okanagan areas

Adults drawn to Never End Days lessons at Big White

Ski and snowboard teaching program saw 92 people come out last weekend

Central Okanagan roads remain icy

After yesterday’s snow storm, roads are still icy and snowy

B.C. VIEWS: The year of the Green Party

Andrew Weaver’s shifting priorities shape politics for 2018

Possible attempted child luring incident sets residents on edge in Princeton

Princeton RCMP are warning parents and their children to be vigilant after… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February

Goaltending, structure under the microscope as Canucks continue to leak goals

Canucks have surrendered an NHL-high 36 goals while suffering regulation losses in 6 of last 7 games

At least 7 companies investigated in bread price-fixing probe

George Weston Ltd., Loblaw Companies Ltd. admits participating in bread price-fixing arrangement

Pro-life group releases rank list of BC Liberal leadership candidates

Right Now asked candidates to respond to questionnaire in which only four politicians replied

VIDEO: Girl struck by two cars in Saanich intersection

Arbutus middle school student in serious condition, hit while crossing road

Suspect arrested after attempted stabbing in Riverside Park

Kamloops RCMP used a Taser to subdue a man after he allegedly tried to stab someone

Star gazing: History of the Winter Solstice

At 8:28 a.m. (PST) on Thursday, Dec. 21, the sun will rise and set at the southernmost extreme

Most Read

  • Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

    Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February

  • Glass sponge reef recommended as World Heritage Site

    The Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs are among eight nominated sites