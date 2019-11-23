A $100 note from the 1954 issued Canadian Landscape Series featuring a view of the Okanagan Valley. (Bank of Canada Museum)

Okanagan Valley landscape was featured on old Canadian $100 banknote

The 1954 bill features a view looking north from the Penticton area towards Summerland and Naramata

Did you know that Okanagan Lake was once displayed on the back of Canada’s $100 bill?

Citizens nationwide from 1954 to 1969 used a note donning a beautiful view of the Okanagan Valley looking north from the Penticton area towards Summerland and Naramata to buy some of their big-ticket items.

Bills in the Canadian Landscape Series were issued as “devil’s face” and as “modified portrait” notes, with the portrait of Queen Elizabeth appearing slightly different on each.

(Manifest Auctions)

If you look at Queen Elizabeth’s hair then you can see a shape that looks like a hook nose, bushy eyebrows and snarled lips. Initially, all 1954 banknotes were issued as devil’s face prints until the public noticed and the note was modified and re-released.

According to Manifest Auctions, the $100 devil’s face note can be worth up to $1,500.

For the series, officials at the Bank of Canada wanted to feature images of Canadian landscapes that showed little or no evidence of human activity. The final eight images were chosen from over 3,000 photographs supplied from the collections of railways, archives and news agencies

The eight featured landscapes were the Saskatchewan prairies on the $1 note, Quebec’s Saint-François River on the $2 note, Otter Falls in southwestern Yukon on the $5 note, Emerald Lake and Mount Burgess in Yoho National Park, B.C. on the $10 note, the Laurentian Mountains in Quebec on the $20 note, Nova Scotia’s southern shore on the $50 note and the $1,000 note showed the covered bridge in the village of L’Anse-Saint-Jean, Quebec.

In today’s money, $100 is equivalent to $947.25, according to www.inflationtool.com.

