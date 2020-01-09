Daisy, the domestic house cat, survived a trip in the engine of her owner’s car from Vernon to Lake Country. (Camillia Courts photo)

North Okanagan cat survives road trip, under hood of car

Daisy rode all the way from Vernon to Lake Country and didn’t even sustain a scratch or burn

Daisy still has nine lives (or maybe a few less now), despite taking an engine ride from Vernon to Lake Country recently.

The house cat managed to crawl under the hood of her owner’s car and go undetected, and unscathed, for the approximately 30-kilometre road trip on Saturday, Jan. 4.

“My daughter Layla and I were on our way to West Kelowna, and my window washer fluid ran out around Predator Ridge,” Camillia Courts said. “I wasn’t planning on stopping, but decided that I had to stop in Lake Country’s 7-11 because it was just way too bright and I couldn’t see anything. I bought the fluid, came out and when I opened the hood of my car, there was our cat Daisy!”

They had no idea when or how the indoor cat got out.

“I was so surprised to see her,” Courts said. “She ran away from me, but I managed to catch her and threw her in the backseat with my daughter Layla, who was absolutely shocked to see her.”

Daisy was thoroughly examined for injuries and, also surprisingly, it was discovered that she had none.

“No burns, no scratches. Totally A-OK. Oddly enough, she was in a fairly ‘safe’ place (while being totally unsafe of course), but she managed to stay away from any major heat or fans.”

Daisy was even calm and pretty happy as they turned the car around and headed back home.

“We now count the cats before we leave the house,” said Courts, a local photographer and the new promotions and marketing co-ordinator at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

READ MORE: Disney cosplay brings Cosmo to Okanagan artists

READ MORE: Otters play in Enderby

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?
Next story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Snow and -16 C temperatures expected in Kelowna over weekend

Environment Canada forecasts continuing winter conditions

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires defenceman Tyson Feist from Regina, trades away Jaedon Joseph

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

North Okanagan hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Most Read