Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)

‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

Surrey RCMP say there was “no hamming around” after Duckie the pig was on the loose in Surrey.

Police say Duckie, a 200-plus pound pig, managed to escape from his home “unbeknownst to his owner” and “while on the lam, Duckie proceeded to enter a neighbour’s yard.”

Duckie was approached by a resident, but Surrey RCMP said the pig was “refusing to answer questions from the resident as to why Duckie was in their yard.

“Duckie acted out and bit the person on the buttocks.”

RCMP said the person wanted to get inside their house, but “Duckie proceeded to block the front door, preventing the resident access to the house.”

When officers arrived, they came across the “not-so-little hog.”

“There was a bit of a stand off. Duckie began snorting and charging at the officers. They tactically repositioned and developed a tactical ‘Pig Penning Plan’ (PPP),” reads a Facebook post.

Now on the street, RCMP said Duckie was in danger of being hit by passing vehicles, so they used an officer’s homemade dinner to lure the pig into the back of the cruiser.

“Once he had a taste of the home cooking he could not resist getting into the (police cruiser) to have more. That is when the door was shut and this little escapade was over.”

Surrey RCMP said by checking with residents in the neighbourhood, they were able to find Duckie’s family and return him.

“And the not-so-little-piggy went wee, wee, wee, all the way home.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

Just Posted

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic excacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sagmoen to return to Vernon courts today

Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting peace officer in October incident in Spallumcheen

After one petition led to a Coldstream intersection’s conversion into a three-way stop, a second petition has been launched to remove the stop sign. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Clash of petitions over 3-way stop in Coldstream

A petition has been started to remove the stop sign, which was created at the behest of an earlier petition

The increased use of cellphones by school students has raised concerns about potential exposure to brain cancer. (Contributed)
Radiation risk to Central Okanagan students presentation rejected

School trustees not open to hearing from Dr. Devra Davis with the Environmental Health Trust

A tufted titmouse grabs a seed from a snow covered bird feeder during a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Taylor: Language doesn’t need words

Don’t expect God to speak to you in any common tongue, faith columnist Jim Taylor says

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)
‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place,’ resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Weather Network meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal, a new resident to Vernon, is part of a show called Storm Hunters on the network. She has been with TWN for nine years. (Jaclyn Whittal photo)
Weather Network meteorologist chases stories from Vernon home

Jaclyn Whittal, co-host of network’s Storm Hunters, moved to North Okanagan in 2020 with husband

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Most Read