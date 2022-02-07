Morning Start: You’re more creative in the shower

Your morning start for Monday, February 7th

Fun fact: Are you more creative when you take a shower?

Studies show that people are more creative while taking a warm shower because it gets people into a more relaxed state and you release dopamine which is crucial to everyone’s creative process. You also release dopamine when working out and listening to music.

On this day

In 1940, Pinocchio premiered in New York City. It was Walt Disney’s second film.

In 1958, the Brooklyn Dodgers officially moved to Los Angeles.

In 1976, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Darryl Sittler sets an NHL record, recording 10 points (six goals, four assists) in one game.

In 1985, Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ becomes the official anthem of New York.

Super Bowls

In 2010, the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl 44.

In 2016, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl 55.

National Holidays

According to National Today, today is National Periodic Table Day, National Fettuccine Alfredo Day and the start of National Marriage Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna



In Penticton



In Revelstoke



In Salmon Arm



In Vernon



In case you missed it

Some gun fire and a car fire that occurred Friday night in Kelowna are believed to be connected. Learn more here.

Salmon Arm Economic Development Society receives $300k government grant. Learn more here.

The Rockets, Warriors and Chiefs all won on Friday night. Learn more here.

Trending

Remember having pillow fights as a kid? How about taking part professionally? Yeah, that’s right.

Celebrity Birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ashton Kutcher (44), comedian Chris Rock, country music star Garth Brooks (60), LA Rams quarterback Matt Stafford (34), Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, and actor James Spader (62).

