(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Wuhan coronavirus vs. SARS

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

As of Monday, health officials have confirmed the first positive Wuhan coronavirus in Toronto, Canada. However, the risk of infection remains low for Canadians according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fun Fact of the day: SARS vs. Coronavirus

Do you remember the SARS break out back in 2002?

SARS is an acute viral respiratory illness brought on by a coronavirus. The symptoms of the SARS virus include fever, cough, severe headache, dizziness, and other flu-like complaints.

Just like the Coronavirus, the illness presented as atypical pneumonia that does not respond to standard treatments. There were 8,098 confirmed cases of SARS from November 2002 to July 2003, with 774 deaths. The deadly SARS epidemic killed 44 people in Canada.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

It was a heartwarming sight in Vancouver for fans mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant. Read more here.

Video of the day: NEATO!

In case you were wondering how globes were made in the 1950s…

ALSO READ: Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses following wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Hells Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Canada’s biggest comedy tour makes a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 8

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

VIDEO: As 106 reported dead from the coronavirus outbreak, countries look to evacuate citizens

Canada is warning its residents to not go to Hubei province at all

Morning Start: Wuhan coronavirus vs. SARS

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Quintet jazzes it up with Okanagan-wide talents

Justin Glibbery group brings twist of jazz and pop

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

Most Read