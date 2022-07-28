Morning Start: Worldwide food waste

Good morning everyone! Hope you’re finding ways to beat the heat! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Across the world, about one billion metric tons of food is wasted every year. An estimated 61 per cent come from houses while 26 per cent is from restaurants and 13 per cent is from grocery stores.

On this day

In 1928, IX summer Olympic Games begin in Amsterdam.

In 1945, Betty Lou Oliver, known as Elevator Girl, survives after falling 75 storeys in an elevator in the Empire State Building. She was operating the elevator and a plane flew into the building, breaking the cables of the elevator.

In 1951, Disney’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ is released.

In 2002, it’s announced there is no winner in the 89th Tour De France as Lance Armstrong is disqualified.

National holidays

Today is National Chili Dog Day, National Waterpark Day, National Milk Chocolate Day, National Refreshment Day, National Soccer Day, and World Nature Conservation Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian athlete and humanitarian Terry Fox (would’ve been 64), UFC President Dana White (53), actor John David Washington (38), rapper Soulja Boy (32), and actress Lori Loughlin (58).

Have a great day everyone!

