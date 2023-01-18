(Winnie The Pooh/Facebook)

Morning Start: Winnie the Pooh

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Today is National Winnie The Pooh Day because it is author A.A. Milne’s birthday. Milne got the bear’s name from his son Christopher (who Christopher Robin is based on) because they were at the London Zoo and saw a black bear named ‘Winnie’ after Winnipeg.

On this day

In 1958, Willie O’Ree makes his NHL debut, becoming the first African-American player in the league’s history.

In 1976, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X.

In 1980, Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ becomes the number one album in the world.

In 1993, Martin Luther King Jr. Day occurs in all 50 states for the first time.

In 2022, on the 64th anniversary of Willie O’Ree becomes the first African-American player in the league’s history, the Boston Bruins retire his number 22.

National holidays

Today is National Gourmet Coffee Day, National Winnie The Pooh Day, National Thesaurus Day, and Museum Selfie Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protesters from Stuart Park. Learn more here.

Residents deliver record support for Vernon hospital campaign. Learn more here.

Virgil ‘Smoker’ Marchand, Indigenous artist behind iconic Okanagan statues, dead at 71. Learn more here.

Trending

The singer from the Plain White T’s made his little girl’s day.

@isaiahgarza Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years. During her cancer treatments Delilah's favorite song has been "Hey There Delilah" today we surprised her with her dream performance at the hospital with her favorite song & singer ❤️This is SO WHOLESOME 🥹 #kindness #wholesome #beautiful #amazing ♬ Hey There Delilah – Plain White T's

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with wrestler and actor Dave Bautista (54), actor Kevin Costner (68), actor Jason Segel (43), rapper Estelle (43), and retired NHL player Mark Messier (62).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

