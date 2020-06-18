Morning Start: Why koalas are capable of tainting crime scenes

Your morning start for Thursday, June 18, 2020

With highs of up to 28 C, we’re in for a warm one in the Okanagan and Shuswap today.

Fun Fact of the day:

If you’re criminal by nature and looking for a cover, you could do no better than to head down to Australia’s eucalyptus forests, where where koalas hang around.

That’s because the cute marsupials have fingerprints that are almost indistinguishable from those of humans. This similarity has even interfered with the odd police investigation over the years.

Fortunately, they’re too cute to be criminal accomplices… right?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Tens of thousands of Canadians will soon have their blood samples tested for signs of COVID-19 antibodies, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced yesterday. The tests come as the federal government seeks to find out how many people have already had the novel coronavirus.

Video of the day:

If anyone knows what this is or how it works… please let us know!

READ MORE: Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

