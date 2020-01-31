Morning Start: Why does airline food suck?

Make sure to have your umbrella handy this weekend…

Fun Fact of the day: All together now, “Airplane food sucks.”

Delicious has never been a word used to describe airplane food.

What’s the deal with airplane food? — Johnathen Villagomez (@J_villagomez7) January 31, 2020

A study conducted by students at the University of Manchester concluded that the annoyingly loud background noise from the airplane’s engines disturb our senses and make us enjoy our food that much less.

The researchers fed 48 blindfolded participants a variety of foods from biscuits to rice crackers to cheddar cheese. At the same time, headphones either blocked out noise or provided various levels of white noise. The subjects then rated the intensity of the flavors and how much they liked or didn’t like them. Who knew noise levels could have an impact on how we enjoy our food?!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Coroner investigating a death at Kelowna public pool

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after a man in his 60s died at Kelowna’s H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Read more here.

Coroner investigating death at #Kelowna public pool https://t.co/SdfOxYgWAR — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 30, 2020

Video of the day: Female rap star Nicki Minaj shows off

If you can barely put a basic rhyme together raise your hand…

nicki minaj really formed two similes, one metaphor, a double entendre and a punchline, off 3 random words.. the queen of rap. pic.twitter.com/wXSQEbUH4Y — łew (@Iewislewinsky) January 28, 2020

