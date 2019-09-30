Morning Start: Do you remember which famous Hollywood star died 64 years ago?

(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Fun Fact of the day:

On this day in history: Sept. 30, 1955, Actor James Dean, 24, is killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, Calif.

James Dean was an American actor from Indiana. He is remembered as a cultural icon of teenage disillusionment and social estrangement, as expressed in the title of his most celebrated film, Rebel Without a Cause, in which he starred as troubled teenager Jim Stark.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Clad in orange T-shirts, students across the country will spend their Mondays learning about the intergenerational harm done to children at Canada’s residential schools. Read the story here.

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Fourth annual Third Space Family Festival deemed a success

Four-hundred people attended the event

Crystal Mountain to re-open under new name this winter

A music festival will be held on the hill on Oct. 5 to raise money for the new ski resort

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Ex Nihilo Vineyards raises $26,000 for heart treatment services at Kelowna General

The funds were raised in July during the El Nihilo Vineyards summer concert series

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

