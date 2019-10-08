Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

While education wasn’t a hot topic during last night’s federal debates, we’re beginning Tuesday with a look at how Canadian education compares to the rest of the world.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently released its most educated countries rankings for 2019. How did Canada stack up?

In short, not too shabby.

Most Educated Countries 2019: 1.🇨🇦 Canada

2.🇯🇵 Japan

3.🇮🇱 Israel

4.🇰🇷 South Korea

5.🇬🇧 UK

6.🇺🇸 USA

7.🇦🇺 Australia

8.🇫🇮 Finland

9.🇳🇴 Norway

10.🇱🇺 Luxembourg (OECD) — World Index (@theworldindex) October 7, 2019

The OECD bases its ranking on the percentage of adult residents between the ages of 25 and 64 who have received tertiary education (a two-year or four-year degree or an education through a vocational program).

According to their data, 56.7 per cent of Canadians fulfill that definition. In second place is Japan with 51.4 per cent of its adults having tertiary education The U.S. ranks fifth behind Israel and South Korea.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s likely to be a rainy morning in parts of the region with chances of showers as high as 60 per cent in Vernon, though only 30 per cent in Kelowna and Penticton. With temperatures in the 8-11 C range, we can be thankful that the rain won’t be turning into snow just yet.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It:

Everyone knows those Lotto 6/49 commercials – the ones in which co-workers, with expressions changing from confusion to elation, leap into each other’s arms having discovered their pool had the winning numbers, and presumably quit their jobs in the next scene.

That commercial became a reality for the seven co-workers at the Vernon Pharmacy who won a jackpot of $500,000 in the Sept. 25 draw. According to Tina Gouvin, the group will celebrate with a get-together (and hopefully, for the sake of those who still need prescriptions, they won’t all be heading to an early retirement afterwards).

READ MORE: Vernon co-workers $500,000 richer

Video of the day:

Oftentimes the video of the day is a showcase of one of the many talents animals possess, and today is no different.

If starting your weekend with a cat playing the koto is wrong, then I don't want to be right. 🔊 📹: Imgur user AjKaramba pic.twitter.com/p1Pdn4U53s — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 5, 2019

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Brendan Shykora