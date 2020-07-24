(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico, Black Press Media)

Morning Start: What percentage of DNA do humans share with bananas?

Your morning start for Friday, July 24, 2020.

Raise your hand if you’re ready for the weekend!

Fun Fact of the day:

The term ‘you are what you eat,’ might be truer than we thought.

Did you know that Bananas share 50% of the same DNA with humans?

This is evidence that humans are related to every other species on Earth. The genes of organisms that look very different are surprisingly similar. For example, human DNA sequences are over 95% identical to chimpanzee sequences and around 50% identical to banana sequences. Wowza.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Summer is here and it’s thriving…

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Masks and temperature checks at each business won’t be mandatory in the City of Kelowna yet, according to Mayor Colin Basran. During a press conference on Thursday (July 23) afternoon, Basran said the city is taking cues from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and will be following what she recommends. Read more here.

Video of the day:

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has put a hold on a lot of travel plans but, at least there’s Youtube. Kick back, grab a cocktail, click play and daydream about laying on a foreign beach.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Environment Canada weather

