Morning Start: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common?

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 8

Good morning everyone! It’s once again time for the morning start!

Fun Fact: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common? Each one is unique, no two are the same.

On this day

In 1949, George Orwell’s novel ‘1984’ is released.

In 1984, ‘Ghostbusters’ premieres.

In 2001, Ray Bourque plays his final game in the NHL.

In 2018, the Golden State Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals to win their third championship in four years.

National holidays

Today is Best Friends Day, National Name Your Poison Day, World Oceans Day, and World Brain Tumor Day.

In case you missed it

Kelowna family support program receives $150k donation. Learn more here.

Lake Country’s Iginla out of U18 Womens Worlds with injury. Learn more here.

Okanagan Vinyl Festival spinning back into Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Kanye West (45), actor Juilanna Margulies (55), singer Sturgill Simpson (44), actor Jerry Stiller (would’ve been 95), and comedian Joan Rivers (would’ve been 89).

Have an awesome Wednesday everyone!

