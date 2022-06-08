(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common?

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 8

Good morning everyone! It’s once again time for the morning start!

Fun Fact: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common? Each one is unique, no two are the same.

On this day

In 1949, George Orwell’s novel ‘1984’ is released.

In 1984, ‘Ghostbusters’ premieres.

In 2001, Ray Bourque plays his final game in the NHL.

In 2018, the Golden State Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals to win their third championship in four years.

National holidays

Today is Best Friends Day, National Name Your Poison Day, World Oceans Day, and World Brain Tumor Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna family support program receives $150k donation. Learn more here.

Lake Country’s Iginla out of U18 Womens Worlds with injury. Learn more here.

Okanagan Vinyl Festival spinning back into Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine trying to show off and your buddy hides in the game’s machines to ruin it.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Kanye West (45), actor Juilanna Margulies (55), singer Sturgill Simpson (44), actor Jerry Stiller (would’ve been 95), and comedian Joan Rivers (would’ve been 89).

Have an awesome Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan

Previous story
Orca hunting seals off B.C. turns into a ‘once in a lifetime event’ for photographer
Next story
WORLD OCEANS DAY: Canada’s first cigarette surfboard brings awareness to tobacco pollution

Just Posted

David Doody and his UBCO student paint a mural on Pandosy Street. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Painting Pandosy: UBC Okanagan students create wildlife mural

Mr.S. said he knew what he was doing was wrong and caused his daughter to cry, but he continued (File Photo)
Penticton father guilty of sexually assaulting young daughter

Avian flu has been detected in small flocks in the Peace region, in Summerland and in Sechelt. (Black Press file)
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common?