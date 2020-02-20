Morning Start: Want your plants to grow faster? Play them music

Garden not growing fast enough? Maybe it just needs some sonic inspiration…

Fun Fact of the day:

It may seem strange, but a number of studies over the years have suggested that music can help plants grow faster. This is said to be because the vibrations from sound waves stimulate certain growth factors in plants.

What sort of music do plants like best? As it turns out, they’re not too picky. Any sound, whether musical or non-musical, will have the same effect. But that doesn’t mean you can’t treat your favourite succulent to some of your favourite tunes!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun is in the forecast throughout the Shuswap and Okanagan. In Vernon an air quality advisory is in effect due to an abundance of road dust.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Darrien McWatters has always had hockey in her life, but when she decided to become the person on the outside that she was on the inside two years ago, she saw how much the sport would become a part of her identity.

Summerland transgender female follows her passion for hockey https://t.co/AvJulcoLVz — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) February 20, 2020

Video of the day:

How long did it take to teach him this, I wonder?

I just found my new favorite video pic.twitter.com/AaSRZseo8v — Animal Videos (@BestAnimalVids) November 28, 2019

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather