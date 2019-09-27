(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

Today has a bit of everything weather-wise in the Okanagan. Especially through the Okanagan connector, as the season’s first high elevation snow begins to fall.

Fun Fact of the day:

Do you know where chocolate milk comes from?

For the 16.4 million individuals who believe chocolate milk comes from brown comes, let us inform you differently. It’s not!

Chocolate milk is just fresh white milk, cocoa, and sugar. And if you think chocolate milk is made with contaminated or old milk, that is also untrue.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Just when we thought we could have a sunny September weekend, the clouds roll in.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The investigative findings from the homicides of three people in B.C. are being released today by the RCMP, more than seven weeks after the bodies of two teenage suspects were found in the wilderness of northern Manitoba. Read more here.

Video of the day:

One of these is not like the other…

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media

Previous story
Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Just Posted

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

Stephen Fuhr, is encouraging voters to think strategically when they go to the polls on Oct. 21

Kelowna looking for civic awards committee members

Seven positions are up fro grabs on the Civic and Community Awards steering committee

Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety

The Central Okanagan Public School Board supporting evidence-based strategies for homelessness

Black smoke rises from structure fire in Kelowna

A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Mother and 2 children escape burning home unscathed

Kamloops festival to serve up local beer and bands

5th annual BrewLoops kicks off this weekend

Okanagan choirs to perform in Choral Extravaganza

Seven area choirs will gather in Penticton on Nov. 17

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

High mountain passes will likely see a significant amount of snow this weekend

Most Read