(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Today is the one year anniversary of Cannabis legalization in Canada

Your morning start for Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Happy weediversary Canada! Cannabis was legalized nation-wide one year ago today.

Fun Fact of the day:

After the release of the 1996 film Scream, which involved an anonymous killer calling and murdering his victims, Caller ID tripled in the United States.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A West Kelowna business has been charged after six bears were euthanized in three days following continuous littering in an area around Lake Okanagan Resort. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Look at the speed of the NHL’s leading scorer. The Edmonton Oilers currently sit at the top of the NHL standings.

ALSO READ: West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Previous story
Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Just Posted

Kelowna Liberal, Conservative candidates at odds on economic issues

The mortgage stress test and deficit spending were hot topics at an early morning forum

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

National Philanthropy Day to be celebrated at Capri Hotel in November

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the event on Nov. 15

Competition shakes up for the Okanagan Mixoff

The Okanagan Mixoff takes place Nov. 7 in Kelowna

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Viral video sensation brings skills to Okanagan

Jacob Moon joins Hear the Music for concert and workshop

Walk this way, if you dare at North Okanagan farm theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre near Vernon presents Walk of Terror

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Morning Start: Today is the one year anniversary of Cannabis legalization in Canada

Your morning start for Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Most Read