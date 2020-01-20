(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Stephen King wasn’t a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining

Your morning start for Monday, Jan. 20

Today marks the third Monday in January, which is commonly known as Blue Monday, allegedly the most depressing day of the year. But, the good news is that the snow is melting and the cold-winter snap is behind us.

Fun Fact of the day:

Stephen King wasn’t a fan of The Shining.

In 1983, Stephen King told Playboy, “I’d admired [Stanley] Kubrick for a long time and had great expectations for the project, but I was deeply disappointed in the end result. Parts of the film are chilling, charged with a relentlessly claustrophobic terror, but others fell flat.”

King didn’t like the casting of Jack Nicholson either, claiming, “Jack Nicholson, though a fine actor, was all wrong for the part. His last big role had been in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and between that and the manic grin, the audience automatically identified him as a loony from the first scene. But the book is about Jack Torrance’s gradual descent into madness through the malign influence of the Overlook—if the guy is nuts to begin with, then the entire tragedy of his downfall is wasted.”

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Okanagan residents will soon be able to witness their very own Tess Critchlow compete on home soil at the Inaugural Barrels and Berms FIS SBX World Cup at Big White Ski Resort.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

