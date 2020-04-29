(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: There are more twins being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Get out your rain boots, there’s a real chance of showers today.

Fun Fact of the day:

There are more twins now than ever before.

You might think twins are a rarity, but they’re actually becoming more common than ever. “From about 1915, when the statistical record begins, until 1980, about one in every 50 babies born was a twin, a rate of 2 percent,” writes Alexis C. Madrigal of The Atlantic.

“Then, the rate began to increase: by 1995, it was 2.5 percent. The rate surpassed 3 percent in 2001 and hit 3.3 percent in 2010. That means one out of every 30 babies born is a twin.”

Scientists believe this trend is due to the fact that older women tend to have more twins, and women are choosing to start families later. Fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization likely also play a role.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna has been home to a number of historic hotels that each have a unique story.

During this unprecedent time when many establishments are closed, the Captial News takes a trip down memory lane to look at some of the city’s most historical landmarks and architecture — past and present.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
