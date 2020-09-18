(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The World’s Oldest Hotel Has Been Operating Since 705 A.D.

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Good morning, a special air quality statement remains in effect for the entire Okanagan. Although, the forecast is looking a little more clear over the weekend.

Fun Fact of the day: The World’s Oldest Hotel Has Been Operating Since 705 A.D.

The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Yamanashi, Japan, holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest hotel in the world. The hot-spring hotel sits at the foot of the stunning Akaishi Mountains and has been in operation since it was founded by Fujiwara Mahito in 705 A.D. Since then, it’s been in the hands of some 52 generations of the same family for more than 1,300 years.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Vehicle crashes into tree at Kelowna Costco

A vehicle was sent into the trees on Thursday morning, Sept. 17.

BCEHS is now on scene, as well as a Kelowna Fire Department truck.

A witness said the driver went into the trees in the Costco parking lot. The man was responsive but short of breath when he got out of the vehicle. He was seen walking around for a bit before falling unconscious. The witness said it seemed like the man had suffered from a heart attack.

Emergency crews are now doing CPR on him.

His wife, the other occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured and has left the scene.

Song of the Day: She Don’t Dance – Everyone You Know

Video of the day:

Some things never change.

READ MORE:British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

