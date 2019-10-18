(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The whale known as Moby Dick

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 18

Happy Friday!

The days are getting shorter with sunrise in Kelowna coming at 7:24 a.m. Winter is coming.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Whale, a novel written by American writer Herman Melville, was first published on this day 168 years ago in London, England. The novel’s name would be changed to Moby Dick a month after its initial release as Melville thought it would be a better selling title.

Only the U.S. versions would include the new title when published in America on Nov. 14, 1851.

The book would sell close to 3,800 copies during Melville’s life and would be named the 17th best novel ever written by The Guardian in 2014.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Kelowna RCMP have warned the Okanagan of the Service Canada Scam which has been going around targeting new Canadian immigrants. Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: ALC prohibits land exemption status for three Westbank school sites

