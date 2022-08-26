Morning Start: The Slinky

Your morning start for Friday, August 26

Good morning and happy Friday Okanagan! Let’s get your day and weekend started!

Fun Fact: The Slinky was invented by accident.

In 1943, mechanical engineer Richard James was working on springs to help keep ships steady while out on the sea. When he was working, he knocked one over and was amazed that it ‘walked’ instead of just falling to the ground. He thought it would make a great children’s toy.

On this day

In 1961, the Hockey Hall of Fame opens in Toronto, Ontario.

In 1971, Bobby Orr signs the first contract in NHL history worth one million dollars.

In 1972, the XX (20th) Summer Olympics open in Munich, West Germany.

In 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels for the first time during the American national anthem before a preseason game in a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

National holidays

Today is Women’s Equality Day, National Dog Day, National Cherry Popsicle Day, and National Toilet Paper Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna business owner warns of theft in Baron Road area. Learn more here.

Eight Vernon community members receive Canadian Jubilee honours. Learn more here.

Man hits million-dollar jackpot at Kelowna casino. Learn more here.

Both hips broken following bird attack on man in Chase. Learn more here.

Trending

This deleted scene from The Office is so Canadian and hilarious.

The great Canadian folk song I didn’t know existed. 🇨🇦 @rainnwilson Thank you pic.twitter.com/RydfV4Vc2c — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) August 21, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Melissa McCarthy (52), actor Chris Pine (42), actor Dylan O’Brien (31), NBA star James Harden (33), actor Macaulay Culkin (42), comedian John Mulaney (40), and Canadian wheelchair athlete Rick Hansen (65).

We’re getting closer to the end of summer, take advantage of it! Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan