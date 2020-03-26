Morning Start: The polio vaccine was unveiled 67 years ago today

On this day 67 years ago, a life-saving vaccine was announced over national airwaves.

On March 26, 1953, American medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk appeared on CBS national radio to announce he had successfully tested a vaccine against the crippling disease of polio. His promise to eradicate the disease made him a household name.

The year before had been an epidemic year for polio, with 58,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths in the United States.

The disease that attacks the nervous system had affected humanity throughout recorded history since the virus is easily transmitted. But thanks to medical experts like Salk it’s a disease we don’t have to worry about. In 2019 there were 175 diagnosed cases of wild polio virus – a 99.95 per cent decrease from when eradication efforts began.

The sun is out to start the day but with increasing cloudiness this morning, and a 30 per cent chance of rain tonight.

A lot happens on a daily basis concerning COVID-19. Yesterday, the U.S. senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion economic package, Alaska Airlines reduced their flights by 70 per cent, Trinidad had its first COVID-19 fatality and more.

COVID-19 major world updates, 9:30 p.m.: U.S. Senate approves $2-trillion relief package https://t.co/S8J46Sdu2H — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) March 26, 2020

Staying home isn’t hard, you just have to get as comfortable as these two!

Happy week Twitterworld 🌷☘️ 💞Nap buddies 🐾

📹by anlyin via Imgur💞 pic.twitter.com/3jeAatAa4W — Ｍ. Ｔ (@aveirjapan) March 22, 2020

READ MORE: High demand for plexiglass as Shuswap businesses seek to protect public, staff

