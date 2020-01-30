Morning Start: The police pulled the plug on the Beatles

Exactly 51 years ago a legendary British rock band played its final live show. Fitting for a band as iconic as the Beatles, the show began and ended in unusual fashion.
Fun Fact of the day:
On Jan. 30, 1969, the Beatles went up to the rooftop of their record label headquarters and began playing music. The unannounced performance was the band’s first in two and a half years, lasted 42 minutes and contained new music.
The band played in front of a pleasantly surprised crowd until a noise complaint prompted the police to ask the band to keep it down. The Beatles kept playing after the police arrived, until an officer yanked out a cord from their equipment.
There you have it: the police pulled the plug – literally – on the world’s biggest band.
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
Sun is in the forecast throughout the valley, with highs of 4 degrees and likely some rain overnight.
In case you missed it:
Air Canada has cancelled select flights to China over concerns about the growing the coronavirus epidemic.
More airlines, including Air Canada, drop flights to China as virus spreads https://t.co/BXVC0o9Ke8
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) January 29, 2020
Video of the day:
Christine Sinclair became the all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s international soccer in an Olympic qualifier match on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Canadian captain passed retired American Abby Wambach with the 185th international goal of her career.
In the midst of Olympic Qualifiers, not a bad scene to set it… the elusive 185th goal that sees Canadian captain Christine Sinclair leapfrog Abby Wambach and become the top goalscorer of all time across men's & women's international football 🙌🏻 #Sincy185 pic.twitter.com/fx8ux09suH
— Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) January 30, 2020