(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The police pulled the plug on the Beatles

Your morning start for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Exactly 51 years ago a legendary British rock band played its final live show. Fitting for a band as iconic as the Beatles, the show began and ended in unusual fashion.

Fun Fact of the day:

On Jan. 30, 1969, the Beatles went up to the rooftop of their record label headquarters and began playing music. The unannounced performance was the band’s first in two and a half years, lasted 42 minutes and contained new music.

The band played in front of a pleasantly surprised crowd until a noise complaint prompted the police to ask the band to keep it down. The Beatles kept playing after the police arrived, until an officer yanked out a cord from their equipment.

There you have it: the police pulled the plug – literally – on the world’s biggest band.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun is in the forecast throughout the valley, with highs of 4 degrees and likely some rain overnight.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Air Canada has cancelled select flights to China over concerns about the growing the coronavirus epidemic.

Video of the day:

Christine Sinclair became the all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s international soccer in an Olympic qualifier match on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Canadian captain passed retired American Abby Wambach with the 185th international goal of her career.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Most Read