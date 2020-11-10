Morning Start: The moon is getting farther from the earth

Good morning, a snowfall warning is in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Fun Fact of the day: The moon is getting farther away from earth

It’s common knowledge that the moon travels around the Earth, but not everyone is aware of the fact that the distance between the moon and the Earth is increasing. As the relatively small spacial body continues its celestial spinning, it moves 1.48 inches away from our planet each year, which is around the same speed that human fingernails grow, according to the BBC.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

Interior Health (IH) announced 53 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in the region.

The new cases bring the total number to 898 since the start of the pandemic. 128 of those cases are currently active, with those individuals in isolation.

One person is in hospital.

IH added there are seven cases directly linked to the outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) construction site in Kamloops. There are no additional cases or new developments in this outbreak since Friday.

A number of Kelowna area schools have also reported exposures over the course of the weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 8, IH confirmed that there are four new cases of the virus at Kelowna Secondary School, as well as one case at Dr. Knox Middle School.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) also reported exposures at Rose Valley Elementary and Glenrosa Middle School, both West Kelowna schools.

Province-wide, B.C. public health officials announced a total of 998 new cases since Saturday, Nov. 7 as new restrictions on residents and businesses were taking effect in the Lower Mainland.

In total, there are 133 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, with 43 in intensive care.

Song of the Day: Briston Maroney – Hard to Tell

Video of the day:

A LITTLE RAZZLE DAZZLE 🎳 pic.twitter.com/1f09d5EIs2 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) November 10, 2020

READ MORE: Retail shop claims it was fined by Orchard Park Mall for opening late

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather