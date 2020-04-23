(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Mississippi River once ran backwards

Your morning start for Thursday, April 23, 2020

We might be in store for some dynamic weather in the Okanagan and Shuswap today. Thankfully it won’t result in a fluvial tsunami.

Fun Fact of the day:

On February 12, 1812, a series of violent earthquakes shook an area near Missouri. The tremors were the most powerful in U.S. history, with one tremor at an estimated magnitude of 8.6. People were knocked off their feet, and resulting landslides destroyed several communities.

Among the strangest effects took hold on the Mississippi River. The earthquakes caused what is called a fluvial tsunami, which actually made the river run backwards for a few hours.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s a high chance of showers in the throughout the day, followed by a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon from Kelowna to Salmon Arm.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A man was arrested in the North Shuswap Thursday for assault with a weapon, failing to stop for police and other charges, but not before he rammed his car into a police vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Video of the day:

Here’s a look at how artificial intelligence can be used to monitor social distancing.

READ MORE: Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Environment Canada weather

