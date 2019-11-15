(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Rain is on its way throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap. This morning we’ll review last night’s ugly fight in the NFL, and look further back to an snack innovator who chose to be buried in his most famous creation.

Fun Fact of the day:

Pringles is among the strongest potato chip brands in the world, and much of its success owes to its packaging. While the iconic cylindrical Pringles container lives on, its inventor passed away in 2008.

In 1966, Frederic Baur conjured up an idea to stack chips neatly rather than haphazardly tossing them in a bag. He invented the Pringles container for Proctor & Gamble, the original developers (Pringles is now owned by Kellogg’s).

Clearly, inventing the Pringles can was an achievement Baus wanted to be remembered by. At his request, some of his ashes were placed in a Pringles and buried with him in his grave. His children had briefly debated over what flavour should be used, but landed on the right call: original.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s likely to be some precipitation throughout the Valley today, but fortunately for those who don’t feel like shovelling, it won’t be snow. Temperatures will stay at around 8 C.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The provincial government is working with the RCMP to address a projected $10.7-million budget shortfall in the force’s provincial budget, according to a B.C. public safety minister’s statement to Black Press Media.

Video of the day:

The Cleveland Browns closed out a big win against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, but the game ended with a vicious helmet swing by Browns’ Miles Garrett on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph that could result in a year-long suspension.

READ MORE: Vernon-based Tolko shuts BC divisions for two weeks over holidays

Brendan Shykora
