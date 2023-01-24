(@jstone9/Twitter)

Morning Start: The longest walk in the world

Your morning start for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: The longest walk in the world is 22,531 kilometres long, from Magadan in Russia to Cape Town in South Africa.

On this day

In 1935, beer is sold in a can for the first time.

In 1962, Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American to be elected in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 1982, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI.

In 1984, Apple Computer Inc. reveals their first computer.

In 2006, Walt Disney International announced purchase of Pixar for $7.4 billion.

National holidays

Today is International Day of Education, Change a Pet’s Life Day, National Just Do It Day, International Mobile Phone Recycling Day, National Beer Can Appreciation Day, and National Peanut Butter Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

Trending

This news cast is something else…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Neil Diamond (82), actor Ed Helms (49), actor Matthew Lillard (53), actor Callan McAuliffe (28), actress Kristen Schaal (45), actor Regé-Jean Page (35), actress Sharon Tate (would’ve been 80), and actor John Belushi (would’ve been 74).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
YLW received the lion’s share at $22 million