Morning Start: The Longest Underwater Kiss Lasted 20 Minutes and 11 Seconds

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Good morning, get out your umbrella and rain jackets. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers today.

Fun Fact of the day: The Longest Underwater Kiss Lasted 20 Minutes and 11 Seconds

In March 2012, Nikolay Linder of Germany set the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss at 20 minutes and 11 seconds (the other person involved in the smooch was unnamed in the record). This beat the previous 2010 record of 3 minutes and 24 seconds set by Michele Fucarino and Elisa Lazzarini.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Professional basketball league eyes Kelowna for possible expansion

The Canadian Elite Basketball League may give Kelowna basketball fans the slam dunk they’ve been looking for.

While most professional leagues are struggling to create revenue during the pandemic, the CEBL is looking to expand, taking a serious look at placing a team in Kelowna for the 2022 or 2023 season.

In just its second season of existence, the CEBL completed its 2020 season in a bubble format, being the first Canadian professional sports league to return and do it successfully amid COVID-19.

Now, with teams in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, and St. Catharines, Ont., commissioner and CEO Mike Morreale said the league is eyeing Kelowna as the next city to join CEBL basketball.

“As far as the size of the actual city, it’s a little bit smaller than some of ours, but it does swell in the spring and summer months,” said Morreale.

“Because we’re a spring and summer league it affords us an opportunity to attract a larger customer base there.”

Morreale said Prospera Place would serve as Kelowna’s arena, noting the capacity is similar to the Abbotsford Centre, home of the Fraser Valley Bandits. Having both Kelowna and Fraser Valley in the same division would also make for a strong rivalry, according to Morreale.

Song of the Day: PUP – Rot

Video of the day:

READ MORE:RCMP investigating man reportedly hiking nude on Summerland’s Full Frontal trail

