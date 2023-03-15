(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The longest street in the world

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 15

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Canada has the longest street in the world. Yonge Street in Ontario runs from Lake Ontario almost 2,000 kilometres to the Canada/Minnesota border.

On this day

In 1827, the University of Toronto is authorized.

In 1869, the Cincinnati Red Stockings became the first professional baseball team.

In 1912, pitcher Cy Young, with 511 career wins, retires from baseball.

In 1977, television comedy ‘Three’s Company’ premieres.

In 1985, the first internet domain is registered.

In 2001, the world’s largest oil rig, located just outside Brazil, suffers three explosions.

In 2013, Canada’s Patrick Chan wins the men’s World Figure Skating Championships.

In 2018, store Toys R Us announces bankruptcy in U.S.

National holidays

Today is World Speech Day, World Social Work Day, World Contact Day, World Consumer Rights Day, International Day against Police Brutality, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, and Dumbstruck Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna man Pirko’s murder conviction overturned on appeal based on trial errors

Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata

Vernon RCMP remain on scene after body found in car

Trending

These fans acted as some great umpires at the World Baseball Classic…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Will.I.Am (46), actress Eva Longoria (48), singer Bret Michaels (60), actress Kim Raver (54), rock singer Dee Snider (68), actress Frances Conroy (70), and actor Judd Hirsch (88).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests
Next story
PODCAST: Bill Henderson of Supergroup Chilliwack

Just Posted

James Magok Achuli, a refugee now studying international relations at UBCO while running on the varsity cross-country team. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Running toward education: Former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete

Sledders at Greystokes on Monday, March 13. (COSAR)
‘Sledders did everything right’: Injured snowmobiler rescued from Okanagan backcountry

Conceptual rendering of DeHart Community Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna’s DeHart Community Park plan ready for public review

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Pop-up banner image