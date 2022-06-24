(Photo - Chea Seila/@mekongwonders/Twitter)

Morning Start: The largest freshwater fish

Your morning start for Friday, June 24

Happy Friday everyone! Let’s get your morning started as were just a few hours way from the weekend!

Fun Fact: A 661-pound stingray was found in the Mekong River in Cambodia earlier this week. It’s the largest freshwater fish ever caught.

On this day

In 1880, the first performance of ‘O Canada’, which would later become Canada’s national anthem.

In 1991, the NHL adopts instant replay.

In 2010, the longest match in tennis history ends after 11 hours and five minutes over three days at Wimbledon.

National holidays

Today is National Food Truck Day, National Take Your Dog to Work Day, National Pralines Day, National Relationship Equity Day, and Swim a Lap Day.

In case you missed it

Caesar Week is coming to Kelowna. Learn more here.

An open burning ban has been put in place for Category 3 fires in the Okanagan. Learn more here.

Search and Rescue and RCMP resume the search for a missing Kelowna woman. Learn more here.

Trending

This kids baseball game is absolute chaos.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with soccer star Lionel Messi (35), actress Mindy Kaling (43), actress Beanie Feldstein (29), retired NBA star J.J. Redick (38), musician Mick Fleetwood (75), and actress Minka Kelly (42).

Have a great weekend everyone!

