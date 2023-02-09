(Twitter)

Morning Start: The first Tim Hortons

Your morning start for Thursday, Feb. 9

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: The first Tim Hortons location in North Bay, Ontario sold hamburgers. It rebranded and opened under the name Tim Hortons Donuts on May 17, 1964.

On this day

In 1922, it snows on Mauna Loa, the largest mountain in Hawaii.

In 1969, the first flight of a Boeing 747 takes off.

In 1997, ‘The Simpsons’ becomes the longest running animated series with their 167th episode. (Still running today, they are currently at 740 episodes.)

In 2018, the Winter Olympic games open in PyeongChang.

In 2021, impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump begins.

National Holidays

Today is National Pizza Day, Chocolate Day, National Toothache Day, National Bagel and Lox Day and National Read in the Bathtub Day.

In case you missed it

Details provided from CUPE, Central Okanagan School District tentative agreement. Learn more here.

Jail time for Penticton man who spat in nurse’s eye at height of pandemic. Learn more here.

Landslide closes Trans-Canada Highway at Chase. Learn more here.

Trending

Tired – a goaltender scoring on an empty net.

Wired – a goaltender scoring with the goalie still in net.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Michael B. Jordan (36), actor Charlie Day (47), actor Joe Pesci (80), and singer Stompin’ Tom Connors (would’ve been 87).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

‘The only Black one left:’ Alberta village remembers its African-American roots

