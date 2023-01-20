Morning Start: The first animated movie

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 20

Fun Fact: The first animated movie wasn’t made by Disney or even in North America.

It was made in 1917 in Argentina.

Here's some production material from the first feature length Animated Movie El Apóstol by Quirino Cristiani (1917) which was a political film that satirized Argentinian president Hipólito Yrigoyen

The movie's only copy was destroyed in a fire making it completely lost forever pic.twitter.com/JENwSPQ4kP — Art of Lost and Cancelled Media (@ArtofLostandCan) January 28, 2022

On this day

In 1949, the first televised parade was viewed by 10 million people.

In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

In 1993, actress Aubrey Hepburn dies at age 63.

In 1995, the 1994-95 NHL season starts after a long strike.

In 1998, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ premieres.

In 2006, ‘High School Musical’ debuts and becomes the Disney Channel’s most successful television movie.

In 2008, ‘Breaking Bad’ premieres.

In 2022, Meat Loaf dies at 74.

National holidays

Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day, National Penguin Day, National DJ Day, International Day of Acceptance, National Coffee Break Day, and Take a Walk Outdoors Day.

In case you missed it

Kelowna Pride Society calls out ‘deeply concerning trend’ of 2SLGBTQIA+ hate. Learn more here.

Cat terrified but uninjured after boulder slams into trailer during Keremeos rockslide. Learn more here.

Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Bill Maher (67), actor Evan Peters (36), actor Rainn Wilson (57), astronaut Buzz Aldrin (93), country singer Brantley Gilbert (38), and drummer and producer Questlove (52).

