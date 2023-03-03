Morning Start: The C’s in Pacific Ocean

Your morning start for Friday, March 3

On this day

In 1845, Florida officially becomes the 27th state in the United States.

In 1875, U.S. Congress approves a 20 cent coin. It only lasted three years.

In 1885, AT&T (American Telephone & Telegraph) incorporates.

In 1919, the first North American international mail services take place from Seattle, WA to Victoria, B.C.

In 1921, Dr. Best and Dr. Banting from Toronto announce the discovery of insulin.

In 1931, the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ becomes USA’s national anthem.

In 1965, ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations reaches number one on the music charts.

In 1991, Los Angeles police officers beat motorist Rodney King, starting the Rodney King riots.

National holidays

Today is National Soup It Forward Day, National I Want To Be Happy Day, Peach Blossom Day, World Hearing Day, World Wildlife Day, National Cold Cuts Day, Canadian Bacon Day, National Mulled Wine Day, and National If Pets Had Thumbs Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Camila Cabello (26), NBA player Jayson Tatum (25), chef Buddy Valastro (46), actress Julie Bowen (53), actress Jessica Biel (41), inventor Alexander Graham Bell, and former NFL player Herschel Walker (61).

