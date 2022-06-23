(Photo - @rainmaker1973/Twitter)

Morning Start: Tarantulas can keep small frogs as pets

Your morning start for Thursday, June 23

Good morning and happy Thursday everyone! Keep grinding until the weekend, we’re almost there! Let’s get your day started.

Fun Fact: Tarantulas sometimes keep small frogs as pets! The two help each other out in many ways.

On this day

In 1976, the CN Tower in Toronto opens.

In 1980, the ‘David Letterman Show’ premiers on NBC as a daytime show.

In 1989, ‘Batman’ starring Jack Nicholson premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Hydration Day, National Pink Day, National Porridge Day, National Typewriter Day, and Women in Engineering Day.

Charles Barkley joining the Sportsnet broadcast during game three of the Stanley Cup finals the other night was perfect.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Jason Mraz (45), television show host Randy Jackson (66), actress Melissa Rauch (42), actor Joel Edgerton (48), and singer KT Tunstall (47).

Make today yours! Have a great day everyone!

