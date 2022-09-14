(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Swimming rabbits

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re getting back into your fall routine! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Rabbits can swim and their ears go into ‘swim mode’.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter was attacked by a giant swimming rabbit!

On this day

In 1814, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is written by Francis Scott Key while he witnessed Fort McHenry get bombarded.

In 1956, IBM releases the RAMAC 305, the world’s first commercial computer with a hard drive. Each one weighed more than a ton.

In 1981, People’s Court and Entertainment Tonight both premiere on television.

In 1985, ‘The Golden Girls’ premieres.

In 1990, father and son duo Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in a game.

In 2009, actor Patrick Swayze dies at age 57 of pancreatic cancer.

In 2021, actor Norm McDonald dies at age 61.

National Holidays

Today is National Cream Filled Doughnut Day, National Colouring Day, National Sober Day, National Coding Day, National Food is Medicine Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day, and Gobstopper Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna’s Mission. Learn more here.

Vernon launches emergency alert system. Learn more here.

Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral. Learn more here.

Trending

Tip drill! What a play to complete the strikeout.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Amy Winehouse (would’ve been 39), actor Andrew Lincoln (49), and rapper Nas (49).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Shuswap family works to give neglected St. Bernard and 5 puppies new lease on life

