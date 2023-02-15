(@FOS/Twitter)

Morning Start: Super Bowl halftime show

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Did you know Rihanna didn’t get paid to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? In fact, no artists get paid for the event but the league covers all productions costs. In the past, artists have even spent their own money to have the production their way.

On this day

In 1903, the first teddy bear was introduced in the United States, made by Morris and Rose Michtom.

In 1950, Disney’s Cinderella is released in theatres.

In 1965, Canada introduces the red maple leaf flag as its official flag.

In 1998, Dale Earnhardt wins the 40th Daytona 500, his only career Daytona victory.

In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins the 46th Daytona 500.

In 2005, Youtube is launched.

National holidays

Today is Susan B. Anthony Day, National Wisconsin Day, Tourism Day, World Hippo Day, National I Want Butterscotch Day, Annoy Squidward Day and National Gumdrop Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Nephew of former NHLer from West Kelowna suspended from WHL indefinitely. Learn more here.

Violent crime up in Keremeos in 2022. Learn more here.

Decades of dispute ends with North Okanagan water agreement. Learn more here.

Trending

This Canadian Super Bowl commercial was the best one this year.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Megan Thee Stallion (28), actor Chris Farley (would’ve been 59), actor Christopher McDonald (68), animator and cartoonist Matt Groening (69) and hockey player Jaromir Jagr (51).

Have a great day everyone!

