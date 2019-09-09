Your morning start for Thursday, September 5th, 2019.

Morning start: Summer sun gets hit with a week of showers in the Okanagan

Today’s fun fact, weather, and video of the day for Monday, Sept. 9.

The wet and soggy weekend continues into the start of the week. Here’s what you need to know to get your week started:

Fun Fact of the day:

Ever curious why the keyboard keys aren’t in alphabetical order?

Well, it actually dates back to the time of manual typewrites: When first invented, the keys were actually placed in such an order, but when people typed too fast the mechanical arms attached to each key would become tangled. Instead of advancing the machine, inventors tangled up the key order to slow down typers. So don’t worry, it’s not you.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s time to bring back out the rain jacket and boots as this week is expected to keep overcast with showers.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A Kamloops man was arrested for firing a paintball gun at moving vehicles and threatening people with it, RCMP announced over the weekend. Read about that story here.

Video of the day:

Can you say awkward???

Just Posted

Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Parking changes take effect across Kelowna

The city aims to improve downtown parking with a two-year plan, it says

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Kelowna for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Click the link to see what will follow last night’s thunder storm.

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

The storm took place late at night Sept. 7

BC Ferries scales back number of drinks to one during alcohol trial

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Cops for Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

Summerland family benefitted from Cops for Kids support

Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

Azurah Herbert-McMyn started first welding course at age 16

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

Confrontation over alleged stolen property leads to gunfire in Shuswap

Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road

