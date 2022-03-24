Morning Start: Standard deck of cards has endless possibilities

Your morning start for Thursday, March 24

via GIPHY

Fun Fact: This fact about a standard deck of cards will make you think.

On this day

In 1936, the Detriot Red Wings and Montreal Maroons played in the longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history. In the sixth overtime (ninth period), Detriot scored to win 1-0.

In 1999, ‘The Matrix’ premieres.

In 2005, the North American version of ‘The Office’ premieres.

In 2019, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signs a 12-year, $426.5 million dollar extension. At the time, it was the largest in North American sports history.

In 2020, Shinzō Abe, Japan’s Prime Minister, announced the postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic summer games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Cheesesteak Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, National Cocktail Day, and World Tuberculosis Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

UBCO researcher studying solar energy conversion tech. Learn more here.

15-unit residential complex proposed for property next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. Learn more here.

Dangerous intersection near Penticton getting safety upgrades this summer. Learn more here.

Trending

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook might not be having his best season but this is an awesome father-son moment from him and a gift from his son.

Russell Westbrook describing the sweater his son made him for his birthday is everything 🥰 pic.twitter.com/E9cDZALel7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jim Parsons (49), former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning (46), wrestler The Undertaker (57), actress Jessica Chastain (45), former NBA star Chris Bosh (38), fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger (71), actress Alyson Hannigan (48), actress Megyn Price (51), environmentalist David Suzuki (86), and PGA star Jason Dufner (45).

Have a great day! Have that second coffee and pay it forward!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan